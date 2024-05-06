Richa Chadha shares BTS video of her solo song shoot from 'Heeramandi'

The actor shares, "Wanna see what all goes into making a memorable character dancing her swan song with a master - The SLB? 2 hours of hair and make up ... Then the heavy, oh so heavy Anarkali by @rimpleandharpreet! #lajjoheeramandi."

The cute doggies on set were the best stress busters... you see here, me cuddling with the best baby puppers in a break, and our set favourite Bagheera taking a lap ride with Ashis! Some mirror practice of the bhaav, walking to our beautiful set, gearing up for the challenge!!!

And afterwards... The tears are real... tell me what did you think of that last shot of Lajjo dancing”.