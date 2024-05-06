Richa Chadha shares BTS video of her solo song shoot from 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha is currently winning laurels for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As the series had its global release on May 1 on Netflix, it has started gaining popularity from audiences all over the world.
In a recent social media post shared by Chadha on her Instagram, the actress treat her fans to a BTS of preparation of her solo kathak performance from the sets of Heeramandi.
As the actor shares the scenes through a reel directly from the sets of the web series while the shoot of the song Masoon Dil Hain Mera was in progress, it has been garnering immense popularity among Netizens.
The actor shares, "Wanna see what all goes into making a memorable character dancing her swan song with a master - The SLB? 2 hours of hair and make up ... Then the heavy, oh so heavy Anarkali by @rimpleandharpreet! #lajjoheeramandi."
The cute doggies on set were the best stress busters... you see here, me cuddling with the best baby puppers in a break, and our set favourite Bagheera taking a lap ride with Ashis! Some mirror practice of the bhaav, walking to our beautiful set, gearing up for the challenge!!!
And afterwards... The tears are real... tell me what did you think of that last shot of Lajjo dancing”.
Richa revealed in the post that she shed real tears as she was emoting the crucial song in the show. It is also being reported that the grand anarkali worn by her weighed almost around 40 kgs. An avid dance enthusiast herself, Sanja Leela Bhansali brought the best out of her through the role of Lajjo.
Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.