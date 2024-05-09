Trends

Janhvi Kapoor wears an outfit inspired by red cricket ball to promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

Janhvi was accompanied by her co-star Rajkummar Rao at the promotions
Actress Janhvi Kapoor hit a six with her fashion game for the promotions of her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

The actress elevated her fashion game by donning a red dress inspired by a cricket leather ball. The dress featured white stitches resembling the stitch marks on a cricket ball, lending a sporty touch to her ensemble.

Adding to the theme, small leather balls were attached to the back of the dress, further enhancing the cricket-inspired look. Janhvi was accompanied by her co-star Rajkummar Rao at the promotions.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film Roohi.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

