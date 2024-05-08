Jennifer Lopez’s stunning Schiaparelli outfit for Met Gala 2024 contained 2.5 million silver bugle beads

In a shimmering Schiaparelli ensemble that captured the essence of metamorphosis, Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6. As one of the co-chairs for this year’s gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer exuded confidence on the green and white carpet, radiating a timeless elegance that befits her status as a fashion icon.
Crafted by the visionary Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli, Jennifer’s gown was a breathtaking testament to the transformative power of fashion. Adorned with 2.5 million silver bugle beads arranged in a pattern reminiscent of butterfly wings, the dress encapsulated the theme of the gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn eloquently highlighted the symbolism behind the intricate design, stating, “Much more than flowers, the butterfly symbolizes metamorphosis. Transformation. Something that was asleep that wakes up beautiful, powerful and new.”
Jennifer’s structured bodice, evocative of butterfly wings, and the dramatic train added a touch of theatricality to her ensemble, elevating it to the realm of art. Paired with diamond jewellery from Tiffany & Co., her look was a masterclass in sophistication and glamour.
Among the constellation of stars who graced the event in adherence to the official dress code, The Garden of Time, were celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian, each contributing their own interpretation of the theme.
More than a mere gathering of celebrities, the Met Gala serves as a charitable fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, supporting its mission to celebrate the artistry of fashion. With the gala traditionally marking the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, this year’s showcase promises to be a celebration of creativity and innovation, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of haute couture from May 10 to September 2, 2024.