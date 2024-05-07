BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim stuns in MET Gala 2024 in a blue dress

Jennie from Blackpink made her debut as the MET Gala last year and she is back with another gorgeous outfit for this year’s Gala. Keeping the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion in mind while the dress code was The Garden of Time, Jennie was seen walking the carpet of MET Gala in a Blue Alaïa mini dress that shows off her torso. Her outfit had a silhouette structure which is tricky but the icon.
She styled the outfit in a wrap-up design, it had a torso cut-out, a draped hem skirt and a flowy cape on the sleeves. She accompanies the outfits with minimal accessories like pearl waist chain and pearl earrings. She wore heels matching to her outfit. Her hair was styles in a capacious updo and also kept her makeup very minimal.
Just the day before the Gala, Rose from Blackpink shared pictures of her and Jennie in New York City. The pictures of them together in the city made them go crazy.
MET Gala is the most anticipated event of the year that happens on the first Monday of the May. This year, theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion The Garden of Time with the dress code as The Garden of Time, inspired by a story by J G Ballard. The Gala was co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez. Many celebrities graced the event like Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt and Mona Patel.