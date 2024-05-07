Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes the first Indian designer to walk the MET Gala

Celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for blending his impeccable Indian artistry with modern aesthetics. Acclaimed for his magnificent heed towards the details and the embellishments. Sabyasachi designs never fail to amaze us with their grandeur looks whilst celebrating India’s cultural heritage.

At MET Gala 2024, the designer made his debut and also made history by being the first Indian designer to walk the carpet. Keeping the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion in the mind, he was styled in an embroidered cotton duster coat from their own 2024 collection. He accompanied the outfit with stunning accessories like pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi itself. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and loafers.