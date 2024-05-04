Janhvi Kapoor attends an IPL 2024 match donning a ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ t-shirt

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor brought a double dose of cricket fever to the recent Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match. While the on-field action had fans on the edge of their seats, Janhvi’s outfit sparked a different kind of excitement.
Ditching the usual team jerseys, Janhvi donned a blue T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Mahi’ in bold. But this wasn’t a shout-out to the legendary MS Dhoni. The text was a clever promotion for her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, which will hit theatres on May 31.
Janhvi shared glimpses of her experience on Instagram, including selfies, cheering moments, and a reunion photo with her Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma. The back of her T-shirt added another cricket-themed message: “Cricket is life aur (and) Life is Cricket.”
While Janhvi was busy promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi, her co-star Rajkummar Rao was miles away promoting his film Srikanth in Jaipur. Srikanth tells the inspiring story of an industrialist who overcomes visual impairment to chase his dreams, releasing on May 10.
On the work front, Janhvi will also be seen in the pan-India film Devara: Part 1, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Her busy schedule also includes a Tamil debut opposite Suriya and the action thriller Ulajh.