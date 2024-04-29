MS Dhoni sets new IPL record, becomes the first player to be part of 150 victories

On Sunday, April 28, Chennai Super Kings' talisman, MS Dhoni made IPL history by being the first player to be part of 150 victories. He achieved this milestone after the CSK defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Dhoni, who has played 259 IPL matches since the tournament's inception in 2008, also holds the record for most IPL titles as captain and is touted as the most successful captain of the T20 league with 133 wins.
Speaking of the Sunday match, riding on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98, Daryl Mitchell’s 52 and fast-bowler Tushar Deshpande’s superb four-wicket haul, defending champions Chennai Super Kings broke their two-match losing streak with a massive 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday night.
On a dry pitch, Gaikwad fell two runs short of becoming the second batter to hit back-to-back IPL centuries, while Mitchell got his maiden fifty in the tournament as the duo carried CSK to a huge 212/3 in 20 overs.
In reply, SRH were never in it to chase it down and were eventually bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, which is also their second straight attempt over not acing a batting second innings. Deshpande struck thrice in Power-play to pick IPL-best figures of 4-22 and lead a brilliant bowling performance for CSK.
Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman (two wickets each), Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur (one scalp each) were also amongst the wicket-takers for CSK.
The big victory is also CSK’s 50th IPL win at Chepauk and it takes them from sixth to third place on the points table, where they are now tied on 10 points with SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.