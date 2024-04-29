MS Dhoni sets new IPL record, becomes the first player to be part of 150 victories

On Sunday, April 28, Chennai Super Kings' talisman, MS Dhoni made IPL history by being the first player to be part of 150 victories. He achieved this milestone after the CSK defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Dhoni, who has played 259 IPL matches since the tournament's inception in 2008, also holds the record for most IPL titles as captain and is touted as the most successful captain of the T20 league with 133 wins.

Speaking of the Sunday match, riding on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98, Daryl Mitchell’s 52 and fast-bowler Tushar Deshpande’s superb four-wicket haul, defending champions Chennai Super Kings broke their two-match losing streak with a massive 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday night.

On a dry pitch, Gaikwad fell two runs short of becoming the second batter to hit back-to-back IPL centuries, while Mitchell got his maiden fifty in the tournament as the duo carried CSK to a huge 212/3 in 20 overs.