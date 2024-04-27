IPL 2024: Punjab Kings make history with record-breaking T20 run chase

In a sensational display of power-hitting, Punjab Kings etched their name in cricketing history by achieving the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket. Facing Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Punjab Kings successfully pursued a daunting target of 262 runs on Friday, marking a monumental milestone in the Indian Premier League.
Not only did Punjab Kings secure victory with their remarkable chase, but they also set a new benchmark for themselves by achieving their highest IPL total ever. Surpassing their previous record of 232 runs, set against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, Punjab Kings demonstrated their batting prowess in a breathtaking performance.
The driving force behind Punjab Kings’ historic victory was opener Jonny Bairstow, whose explosive innings of 108 not out off just 48 deliveries left spectators in awe. Complementing Bairstow’s brilliance was Prabhsimran Singh, who blazed his way to a blistering 54 off 20 balls, setting the stage for Punjab Kings’ remarkable chase.
By achieving this feat, Punjab Kings shattered South Africa’s previous record for the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket, surpassing the Proteas’ chase of 259 runs against West Indies in 2023. Furthermore, Punjab Kings equalled Royal Challengers Bangalore's record for the most runs scored in the second innings of a T20 match.
Before this historic chase, Rajasthan Royals held the record for the highest successful chase in IPL history. However, Punjab Kings’ extraordinary performance at the Eden Gardens now cements their place in cricketing folklore.