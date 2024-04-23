Yuzvendra Chahal creates history by becoming first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL; RR pay tribute on social media

Yuzvendra Chahal became the king of IPL wickets! The Rajasthan Royals spinner achieved a historic feat during their match against Mumbai Indians, becoming the first player ever to reach 200 wickets in the tournament.
Chahal’s special moment arrived in the 8th over when he dismissed Mumbai’s Mohammad Nabi with a clever leg-break. This magical delivery not only secured the wicket but also cemented Chahal’s place in IPL history.
The Rajasthan Royals, known for their social media wit, couldn’t resist celebrating their star bowler in style. They changed their bio to a simple yet powerful statement: “Yuzvendra Chahal plays for us.” They even added a goat emoji (often used for the greatest of all time) and a heart emoji, showing their love and appreciation for Chahal’s incredible achievement.
Chahal’s journey to the top has been remarkable. He started with Mumbai Indians in 2011 but truly found his calling with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014 to 2021. During his time with RCB, he became their leading wicket-taker, leaving a lasting impact on the team.
Though RCB released him in the 2022 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals recognised his talent and grabbed him for a whopping INR 6.5 crore. Chahal quickly proved his worth, taking 27 wickets in his first season with the Royals and helping them reach the finals.
This year, Chahal continues to dominate, sitting atop the IPL 2024 wicket-takers list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. With his dedication and skill, Chahal has not only become an IPL legend but also found a team that truly values him. Congratulations, Chahal, and here's to many more magical deliveries!