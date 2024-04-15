Shah Rukh Khan picks up discarded KKR flags after IPL match, fans call him 'down to earth'

Shah Rukh Khan never misses an opportunity to attend his team, Kolkata Knight Riders' match and whenever he gets spotted inside the stadium, his photos and videos storm the internet. Last night was no different.

As KKR battled it out with Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, a video of the Bollywood actor picking up discarded flags of his team went viral.

A couple of social media users shared the video from different angles and one of them revealed that he was picking up the flags throughout the match.

One user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself...Unbelievable down to earth guy #ShahRukhKhan."

Take a look at one of the videos here: