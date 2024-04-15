Shah Rukh Khan picks up discarded KKR flags after IPL match, fans call him 'down to earth'

Shah Rukh Khan never misses an opportunity to attend his team, Kolkata Knight Riders' match and whenever he gets spotted inside the stadium, his photos and videos storm the internet. Last night was no different.
As KKR battled it out with Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, a video of the Bollywood actor picking up discarded flags of his team went viral.
A couple of social media users shared the video from different angles and one of them revealed that he was picking up the flags throughout the match.
One user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself...Unbelievable down to earth guy #ShahRukhKhan."
Take a look at one of the videos here:
Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam also attended the Sunday match.
There is also another video of the actor talking to the team members prior to the match, urging the senior players to mentor their younger counterparts.
“It’s always good to see when we’re playing like a unit. Make sure they grow into great cricketers like what the seniors and international players are,” he said.
Speaking of KKR, Shah Rukh co-owns this company with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.
During a recent interview, Juhi expressed how she refrains for watching any IPL matches where KKR is playing with SRK.
"It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with," she shared.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Next up, he has King with daughter Suhana which marks her full-fledged feature debut.