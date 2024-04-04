Celebs

IPL 2024: This is how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated KKR’s victory against Delhi Capitals

SRK, sporting a vibrant purple shirt, cheered fiercely from the stands during the match
In frame: SRK with Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Joy filled the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium as Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, witnessed his team secure a thrilling win against the Delhi Capitals! SRK, sporting a vibrant purple shirt, cheered fiercely from the stands alongside his manager Pooja Dadlani. His infectious energy undoubtedly fuelled the KKR players, who delivered a dominating performance.

But the celebration didn’t stop there! After the victory, Shah Rukh made a special appearance on the field to personally congratulate his team. A heartwarming moment emerged when the superstar approached Rishabh Pant of the opposing team. Initially alert, Pant relaxed as Shah Rukh offered a friendly hug, followed by a playful kiss on the head.

The camaraderie extended beyond the KKR team as well. Shah Rukh embraced Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav with warm hugs. He even went a step further, signing autographs for members of the losing team, proving that true sportsmanship transcends victory.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of this heartwarming scene via the KKR social media handle. A video showcasing Shah Rukh’s enthusiastic support was set to the iconic theme track from his film Don, adding a touch of Bollywood flair to the celebration.

While Shah Rukh's recent film Dunki garnered mixed reviews, his passion for KKR remains unwavering. The team's dominant performance, featuring explosive batting displays by Sunil Narine, Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, secured the second-highest IPL team score ever recorded. With the KKR victory echoing in the stadium, all eyes turn towards Shah Rukh’s next project.

