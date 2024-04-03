Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav makes the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, breaks his own record

Lucknow Super Giants’ 21-year-old sensation Mayank Yadav continued his fiery start to the IPL, ripping through Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting order and propelling his team to a dominant 28-run victory in Bengaluru.
Mayank, who impressed on his debut against Punjab Kings, silenced any doubts about being a one-match wonder. He bagged another Player of the Match award, this time claiming a phenomenal 3 wickets for a mere 14 runs in his 4 overs.
But it wasn’t just the wicket haul that turned heads. Mayank unleashed a searing 156.7 kmph delivery, surpassing his record for the fastest ball of IPL 2024. Talking about sheer pace, he left everyone in awe!
His scalps included the prized wickets of Australian stars Glenn Maxwell (0) and Cameron Green (9). Maxwell was undone by a quick bouncer, while Green was left speechless by a beauty that rattled his stumps. Rajat Patidar (29) too succumbed to Mayank’s pace, miscuing a pull shot that was gobbled up by Devdutt Padikkal.
The cricketing world couldn’t hold back their praise for the athlete. Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav took to social media, writing, “Tezzzzz aur toooofaaannnniiiii What speed #MayankYadav!” Bowler Dale Steyn echoed the sentiment, comparing Yadav's bowling to a ‘child of the wind.’
After the match Mayank told the media, “Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start.”