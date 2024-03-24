IPL 2024: KKR's Rinku Singh shares a click with Shah Rukh Khan; pens heartwarming note

After emerging victorious in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh has shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan. The player, his parents and sister can be seen sporting wide smiles as they pose for a picture with the Bollywood star.

The cricketer added an adorable caption to the post which said, "The ones who make my heart smile." Further, Rinku’s sister Neha Singh also took to Instagram to share pictures with the actor.