IPL 2024: KKR's Rinku Singh shares a click with Shah Rukh Khan; pens heartwarming note

After emerging victorious in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh has shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan. The player, his parents and sister can be seen sporting wide smiles as they pose for a picture with the Bollywood star.
The cricketer added an adorable caption to the post which said, "The ones who make my heart smile." Further, Rinku’s sister Neha Singh also took to Instagram to share pictures with the actor.
The KKR-batter managed to score 23 off 15 balls in the match. Earlier, King Khan landed in Kolkata to support the team for their maiden match this IPL season. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with roaring chants of “We love you Shah Rukh” from fans.
The star kept it casual by wearing a plain sweatshirt paired with trousers, and hair tied up in a man bun. Post the match, he made his way down from the stands to congratulate the players on their victory. The match was an intense one and came down to a nail-biting 4-run victory for KKR.
Shah Rukh co-owns the franchise along with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta.
On the work front, the actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s King.
The 2024 edition of the IPL kickstarted on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a much-awaited match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.