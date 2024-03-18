Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana come together for new D’YAVOL X campaign; prices spark debate among fans

Aryan Khan’s luxury clothing brand, D'YAVOL X, is back in the spotlight with its latest collection featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. While the father-daughter duo exuded undeniable star power in promotional photos, the brand’s pricing continued to spark debate on social media.
The Instagram post showcasing the new collection features Shah Rukh sporting a black printed T-shirt and Suhana flaunting a denim jacket. However, the focus quickly shifted to comments dissecting the price list of various items. T-shirts range from INR 15,000 to INR 21,000, while jackets can cost a staggering INR 1,00,000.
Public opinion remained divided. Some fans considered the prices exorbitant, commenting, “Very expensive! I cannot afford it..." and "Just the brand name... would sell for under ₹1000.”
However, a small group defends the pricing, arguing that Shah Rukh’s legacy justifies the cost. One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan has entertained us for years. We will pay extra money to buy these clothes.”
This isn’t the first time D'YAVOL X's pricing has generated discussion. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan himself acknowledged the ‘expensive’ tags, responding to a fan’s plea for lower prices with a humorous, “They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something.”
Whether the new collection, despite its star appeal, can bridge the gap between celebrity and affordability remains to be seen. D'YAVOL X faces the challenge of balancing its brand image with the price point accessible to a wider audience.