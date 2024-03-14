Ed Sheeran visits Gauri Khan’s restaurant, Torii; sports a jacket by Aryan Khan’s D’Yavol X

Popular interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, turned restaurateur this February with the launch of Torii, her first foray into the hospitality industry. This week, Torii became the unlikely stage for a star-studded bash as Ed Sheeran, the Grammy-winning English singer-songwriter, graced the venue ahead of his Mumbai concert.
Clad in a stunning blue outfit, Gauri was all smiles for the cameras after the party. Ed, in a display of sartorial camaraderie, sported a jacket by D’Yavol X, the clothing line co-founded by Gauri’s son Aryan Khan. This wasn’t their first brush with internet fame; a video recently went viral showcasing Shah Rukh Khan himself teaching Ed his signature romantic pose.
Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared candid moments from the evening, captioning them, “What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank you for spending the evening with us… (by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you).”
The paparazzi frenzy wasn’t limited to Gauri and Ed. Celebrities like filmmaker Farah Khan, spotted in a casual red top and blue trousers, were seen mingling with the guests. Entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia, filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also joined the festivities.
Sheeran, known for his chart-topping hits, recently touched hearts with a visit to a Dharavi school where he belted out tunes with the students. His upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds marks his second performance in India since 2017.