3 things to look forward to for Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x' India Tour

Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting and soulful melodies of the global sensation, Ed Sheeran, as he graces the vibrant and bustling city of Mumbai with his much-anticipated tour '+ - = ÷ x' brought by BookMyShow Live. The multi-talented and Grammy-winning artist, celebrated for his heartfelt lyrics and mesmerizing performances, is all set to create magic on stage at The Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on 16th March! From chart-topper songs like Thinking Out Loud and Perfect to Prateek Kuhad's prelude, here're somethings to look forward to:
Get ready to be serenaded by the soulful melodies of Prateek Kuhad before the main act. Kuhad has a fanbase that spans continents, and his music weaves itself into your soul. From cold/mess to Tum Jab Paas, his songs evoke emotions, each note carrying a thousand memories. After Kuhad's performance, Calum Scott will take the stage with hits like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.
Ed Sheeran is not just a master of catchy hits, but also a master storyteller. He uses symbols in his music that interconnect, narrating the highs and lows of his life and career. During his two-hour-long concert, he performs songs from all of his albums, including "+," "="," "÷," "X," and "-." Expect a diverse array of hits spanning his illustrious career like Thinking Out Loud, Castle on the Hill, Photograph, Blow from his 2019 masterpiece album No. 6 Collaborations Project, and more.
The highlight of the show will be a 360-degree circular and revolving stage with a state-of-the-art sound system and giant circular halo screen. Ed Sheeran will perform on the central stage, surrounded by four massive towers dedicated to each band member. Two-way LED screens will stream the live performance, suspended from the four towers, offering unmatched clarity and visibility.
