7 tracks to get you grooving even before Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for tracks like Shape of You, Perfect and others, is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=÷x Tour.

While the singer is set to give a scintillating performance coupled with innovative production including a 360-degree circular, revolving stage, let’s brush up the playlist to get in the groove for the singer’s much anticipated gig.

1. Give Me Love: The track evokes a bittersweet feeling and speaks of genuine connections. It serves as a perfect incubator for cherished memories as you feel the past taking over your subconscious.

2. Salt Water: The song has a soothing melody at its heart, and it makes the listeners embrace the depth and leave everything, with a calming rhythm that serenades you. With each note, you feel a sense of peace wash over you, like waves gently lapping at the shore.