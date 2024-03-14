Ed Sheeran meets Shah Rukh Khan, recreates his iconic pose

Get ready for a dose of adorable! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and international music sensation Ed Sheeran had a heartwarming meet-up in India, leaving fans in a frenzy.
Ed took to Instagram to share a video of their encounter, sharing a video featuring the two recreating Shah Rukh’s iconic pose – all smiles and spreading love. The cherry on top? The video was set to Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh’s hit film Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan.
Needless to say, Farah was over the moon. “If this was the last thing I directed,” she commented on the video, “I'd die happy.” Fans chimed in too, with one requesting Alexa to “play ‘Perfect’ real quick” and another playfully declaring, “No one can do it better than the man himself” – referring to Shah Rukh’s signature pose.
Ed’s India trip has been a whirlwind of cultural exchange. Another post features him dancing with singer Armaan Malik, attempting the steps to Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde, the song’s actress, couldn’t resist dropping some heart emojis in the comments.
Ayushmann Khurrana also met Ed and gifted him a taste of home – his mom’s special homemade pinnis. “I've admired Ed for years,” Ayushmann shared. “As a musician, I wanted to connect and discuss his creative process. Gifting him homemade pinnis felt like a warm welcome – a way to show him how much we appreciate him being here!”
Ed is currently wrapping up the India leg of his +-=/x Tour with a performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16. Singer Prateek Kuhad will be joining him on stage.