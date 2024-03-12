Ed Sheeran sings for kids in Mumbai school, Armaan Malik reacts

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for chartbusters like Shape of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud and others, is in Mumbai. The singer visited a school in Mumbai and spent time with his young fans, as he played songs for them and sang along with them.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and shared a video of his school visit.

The singer wrote in the caption: “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too.”