Ed Sheeran dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’, poses for a polaroid with Ayushmann Khurrana

The Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai as a part of his +-=÷x Asia Tour. The English singer-songwriter is not new to the film and music circles in India and his recent trip to the country is no different to the last one. This time around, its his spotting with celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana that has gone viral.
The Doctor G actor shared a photo of a Polaroid click with Sheeran and captioned it, "A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed Great meeting you, @teddysphotos."
Other than Ayushmann, Sheeran also met with singer-songwriter Armaan Malik. The two stepped out for a fun dinner and were seen shaking a leg on Armaan’s track Butta Bomma from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Armaan, who has earlier collaborated with Sheeran on a song called 2step, took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of him dancing with Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.
Addressing the Perfect singer, Armaan wrote in the caption: “Favourite person in my city.”
Towards the end of the video, the two singers also pulled off the signature pose of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Singer Hardeep Kaur, who is known for Dilbaro and Katiya Karun, took to the comments' section and wrote: “So precious.” Armaan's fiance and YouTuber Aashna Shroff wrote. “Best nighttt (sic).”
Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour.