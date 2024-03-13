Ed Sheeran dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’, poses for a polaroid with Ayushmann Khurrana

The Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai as a part of his +-=÷x Asia Tour. The English singer-songwriter is not new to the film and music circles in India and his recent trip to the country is no different to the last one. This time around, its his spotting with celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana that has gone viral.

The Doctor G actor shared a photo of a Polaroid click with Sheeran and captioned it, "A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed Great meeting you, @teddysphotos."