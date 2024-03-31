Here are the 5 top deliveries in IPL history

The IPL is a breeding ground for batting pyrotechnics, but let's not forget the bowlers who turn the pitch into a sizzling battlefield with their raw pace. These are the fast bowlers who unleash thunderbolts that make batsmen flinch and the crowd gasp.
A new name has rocketed to the top of the IPL leaderboard, Lucknow Super Giants unearthed a hidden gem in 21-year-old Mayank Yadav, who sent shockwaves through the cricketing world with his searing pace.
Yadav’s debut against Punjab Kings wasn’t just impressive, it was historic. Clocking speeds consistently in the high 150s, he not only rattled the opposition but also rocketed to the top of the charts for the fastest deliveries of IPL 2024 so far. His scorching 155.8 kmph delivery wasn’t just the fastest of the season, it even surpassed Rajasthan Royal's Nandre Burger’s previous best of 153 mph.
So, buckle up as we revisit the IPL’s history and witness the top 5 fastest deliveries ever recorded:
While Yadav has taken the IPL by storm, the record for the fastest delivery in IPL history still belongs to former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, who clocked a staggering 157.71 kmph back in 2011. New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson comes in second with 157.3 kmph, followed closely by India’s very own Umran Malik at 157 kmph. Anrich Nortje comes fourth on the list (156.22kmph) with Umran again at number 5 (156kmph).