Here are the 5 top deliveries in IPL history

Yadav’s debut against Punjab Kings wasn’t just impressive, it was historic. Clocking speeds consistently in the high 150s, he not only rattled the opposition but also rocketed to the top of the charts for the fastest deliveries of IPL 2024 so far. His scorching 155.8 kmph delivery wasn’t just the fastest of the season, it even surpassed Rajasthan Royal's Nandre Burger’s previous best of 153 mph.