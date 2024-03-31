Virat Kohli gifts his bat to Rinku Singh after KKR’s win against RCB

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli surprised many with a generous gesture after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. Despite the loss at his home turf, Virat gifted his bat to the KKR’s rising star batter, Rinku Singh, a young talent vying for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.
This heartwarming act wasn’t lost on Rinku. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his gratitude, thanking Virat not just for the bat but also for some valuable advice bhaiya. This exchange has fuelled speculation that Virat might be mentoring the youngster, both aiming to solidify their spots in the upcoming World Cup squad.
Rinku’s powerful hitting has always impressed Virat. Last year, when Rinku smashed five sixes in a single over against Gujarat Titans, Virat was visibly stunned by the display of power under pressure. This admiration seems to have translated into a moment of encouragement, a well-timed boost for Rinku who had a stellar IPL season last year, scoring over 350 runs with a blistering strike rate.
KKR extended their winning streak against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to six, cruising to a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Riding on a blazing start from their openers and a fifty from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR chased down RCB’s 186 with ease. While Virat’s knock of 83 wasn’t enough to secure victory for his team, his gesture towards Rinku has certainly won hearts across the cricketing world.