Do you know why RCB vs KKR battle is called 'El Primero' of IPL?

But why is RCB vs KKR match called 'El Primero'?

Remember the first-ever IPL match played in 2008? RCB and KKR played the inaugural match of the IPL bringing in a new era in the history of cricket and rivalry with KKR sweeping the win. The term 'El Primero', which means 'The First' in Spanish, has since then been bestowed upon the clash of these two teams.

From the intense confrontations between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to Chris Gayle's impressive century against his former team and RCB's unfortunate record of scoring the lowest total of 49 all-out, this fixture has always given the audience entertainment, nostalgia and fiery passion for the sport.

The rivalry is already spicing up this season with Gambhir's return to KKR, but this time as a mentor. In a video, Gambhir says that the one team he always wanted to beat, even in his dreams, was RCB.