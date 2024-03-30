Do you know why RCB vs KKR battle is called 'El Primero' of IPL?

Friday night witnessed the clash between two of the most rivalrous teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th game of this year's series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match, termed as the 'El Primero' of the IPL, ended with KKR taking the win by 7 wickets.
But why is RCB vs KKR match called 'El Primero'?
Remember the first-ever IPL match played in 2008? RCB and KKR played the inaugural match of the IPL bringing in a new era in the history of cricket and rivalry with KKR sweeping the win. The term 'El Primero', which means 'The First' in Spanish, has since then been bestowed upon the clash of these two teams.
From the intense confrontations between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to Chris Gayle's impressive century against his former team and RCB's unfortunate record of scoring the lowest total of 49 all-out, this fixture has always given the audience entertainment, nostalgia and fiery passion for the sport.
The rivalry is already spicing up this season with Gambhir's return to KKR, but this time as a mentor. In a video, Gambhir says that the one team he always wanted to beat, even in his dreams, was RCB.
Bengaluru and Kolkata have competed in a total of 32 IPL matches. Out of those, RCB emerged victorious in 14 matches, while Kolkata won 18. RCB and KKR will lock horns again on April 21st in the latter's home ground Eden Gardens.