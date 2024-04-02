Fuel your IPL excitement with Mumbai's cloud kitchens for match-day munchies

Cricket fever has gripped the nation with the on-going Indian Premier League. Hosting the IPL screening party at one's house has become the latest trend and no party is complete without sumptuous food. For this IPL season, we have curated a list of some of the best cloud kitchens in the city that will make the IPL party more exciting.
Whether you have a hankering for spicy chicken wings, cheesy pizzas, or decadent desserts, make sure to order from the list of cloud kitchens below to enhance your match-watching experience.
You can indulge in these handcrafted burgers made with fresh, never-frozen ingredients at the Woodside Burger Shop to celebrate your team's triumph. Try their signature burgers that offer an explosion of flavors in every bite. Alternatively, discover unique and exciting flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and take you on a culinary journey.
Cost: INR 250-500
If you are seeking a palatable and wholesome meal option that is also health-conscious, The Pantry is an excellent choice. The establishment boasts a diverse menu that caters to a variety of dietary needs, including vegetarian, gluten-free, and other specific dietary requirements. You can try your hands on Keto Cobb Salad, Keto Fit Fab Bowl, Pesto Grilled Chicken, and more.
Cost: INR 400-500
Prepare yourself for a delectable and fiery culinary experience courtesy of Nashville Fried Chicken! This cloud kitchen offers a delivery service that brings to your doorstep the "hottest, sauciest, crunchiest" fried chicken you have ever tasted. Whether you desire signature offerings that ignite your taste buds or crave a gastronomic adventure with unique international flavours, Nashville Fried Chicken is the perfect destination for you. For those who prefer classic offerings, timeless favorites are also available for a true powerplay of flavor.
Cost: Starting from INR 150
If you desire a delectable accompaniment while viewing a riveting match, Aglio Pizzeria & Deli can provide authentic New York-style pizzas and deli treats directly to your doorstep. The menu boasts a diverse selection of options, ranging from traditional comfort food to more extravagant fare. Additionally, its gourmet choices offer an experience befitting of an IPL champion, making you feel like a star player.
Cost: Starting from INR 300