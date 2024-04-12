Sports

IPL 2024: Harbhajan Singh lauds Suryakumar Yadav, says ‘When he shines, no one can survive’

Returning from injury, Suryakumar exploded onto the scene on April 11
In frame: Harbhajan Singh (L), Suryakumar Yadav (R)
Mumbai Indians (MI) ignited the Wankhede Stadium with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2024 thriller. One of the main reasons for the win was Suryakumar Yadav, whose blistering knock left even cricketing legends speechless.

Returning from injury, Suryakumar exploded onto the scene on April 11. A whirlwind 52 runs off a mere 19 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes, propelled MI to chase down a challenging target of 197 with 27 balls remaining.

Suryakumar’s dominance left cricket fans and pundits in awe. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was particularly effusive, saying, “I've never seen such domination. Where do you even bowl to him? Thank goodness I'm retired! At this point, what delivery can possibly stop this guy?”

Harbhajan didn’t stop there. He went on to crown Yadav the ‘New ABD,’ comparing him to the legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers. "Suryakumar is in a different league. When Suryakumar Yadav shines, no one can survive. We have all seen AB de Villiers, the unbelievable player! But when I know this guy, I think he is a better version of AB de Villiers,” he said.

Suryakumar’s knock wasn’t a solo show. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma had laid a solid foundation with a 101-run opening partnership. However, it was Suryakumar’s excellent performance that snatched the game away from RCB, showcasing his unmatched firepower.

