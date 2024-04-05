IPL 2024: Preity Zinta poses with Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill after PBKS’s victory against GT

Cricket fever struck Bollywood actress Preity Zinta this week! Donning a colourblocked t-shirt, Preity enthusiastically cheered on her IPL franchise, the Punjab Kings (PBKS), at their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, in which PBKS emerged victorious!
Following the thrilling win, Preity’s dedication extended beyond her team. Social media is abuzz with a photo capturing the actress beaming alongside both captains – Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Shubman Gill (GT). Fans are loving the moment, with one tweeting, “Preity Zinta with both captains... A lovely picture! Another enthusiastic fan said, “Punjab Kings won the match means Preity Zinta is happy!”
On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a return to the silver screen alongside Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film, Lahore 1947. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, this project marks a triple reunion – for Sunny, Rajkumar, and Aamir himself.
Lahore 1947 also reunites Preity and Sunny after a long hiatus. The duo’s on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences before in films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Farz. Rajkumar expressed his excitement in a recent statement, highlighting Preity’s talent and the perfect fit of the on-screen pair:
“After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry… Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity,” he was quoted as saying.