Friends over IPL? Viral snap of a girl watching the show during match generates hilarious reactions on social media

A viral image circulating on social media has ignited a hilarious debate about priorities at IPL. The photo, captured at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), shows a young woman seemingly engrossed in watching the popular sitcom Friends on her smartphone.
The sight left the person who captured the image bewildered. They shared the photo on [platform], and captioned “Can't believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match (crying emoji).”
However, the internet wasn’t quite as shocked. Many users seemed to resonate with the woman’s choice. Perhaps it was the underwhelming performance by RCB, who lost the match on their home turf, that had fans seeking alternative entertainment. One user commented, “After she realised it is a RCB match,” referencing the team’s defeat. Another echoed the sentiment, jokingly stating, “If she's an RCB fan, it's better to watch Friends than the match.”
The venue itself might have played a role too. “Not unbelievable,” remarked one user. “It’s the Chinnaswamy. Watching Friends can be therapeutic for many. Wouldn't blame the girl!” Another quipped, “She has better life choices.”
Several users even argued that Friends was likely a more compelling watch than the particular match. “Let her be happy (crying emoji),” sympathised one. Another simply confessed, “She's just like me (crying emojis).”
The debate even extended to the specific episode the woman might be watching. “I think she’s watching that episode when Ross and all others go to Geller House for a party,” guessed one user, while another playfully inquired, “That’s that Alec Baldwin episode right? Is it weird that I know which episode is this, by just looking at a small blurry scene of a 10 season series?”