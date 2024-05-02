Sonakshi Sinha on becoming Fareedan for 'Heeramandi'
Sonakshi Sinha is receiving much appreciation for her role as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar where she plays the role of Fareedan. She reveals, “My role in Heeramandi (Fareedan) is who is out for revenge. It’s a beautiful character with many different layers and so well directed by Sanjay [ Leela Bhansali] Sir. As an actor, it’s truly a pleasure when a director sees you in a different light and portrays you in a way that nobody has seen you before. It’s something that I have never done before.”
Set against the backdrop of an opulent and grand country experiencing unrest and freedom struggle, Heeramandi is all about the courtesans of yesteryears and how they ruled as Queens, contributing not only to art and performance but also to culture, literature, politics, and society.
As Sonakshi chats with Indulge about her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and playing Fareedan we also engage in a freewheeling chat with her about her entrepreneurial journey with her brand SOEZI which she co-founded with Srishti Raai, which is reaching newer heights, come this summer. The actor-entrepreneur reveals the summer trends, her personal fashion style, and more.
Excerpts:
How was the experience working with an ensemble cast?
It was truly an honor and a very enriching experience to collaborate with such talented actors on set. I feel we all fed off each other's energies, and that kind of made all our performances even better.
What is your takeaway from working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?
I think I am much more resilient, patient, and a much better actor. He really taps into your extreme potential pushes you to limits that you never thought you would go to and he really brings out the best in you. I think that’s a part of his art, process, and genius.
Costumes have always added grandeur to any masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Could you give us some anecdotes about your costumes?
The costumes and jewelry in the show were just spot-on, you know, as you'd expect in any Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Rimple & Harpreet did a stellar job dressing the whole cast, really capturing what Bhansali wanted each character to embody. Normally, for any other movie, it's like a 45-minute to an hour prep for getting into a costume. But here? Oh boy, we're talking two to two and a half hours, easily. Every little thing was so intricate! From fixing up the hair to getting the makeup just right to all that stunning jewelry, and even applying alta on hands and feet. It was a marathon getting ready for each scene.
Speaking of fashion, what can we expect from your brand Soezi this summer?
Well for me summer is all about soaking up the sunshine, fun outfits, and of course travels! So I feel you really can't go wrong with warm colours, you know your reds, oranges, and yellows. But if that’s too bold for you, you can always stick to the classic solid colours or nudes that have stood the test of time. And with SOEZI, you'll never have to worry about having the perfect nails. It's literally EZI-ON and EZI-OFF.
What are the trending nail colours that you recommend?
Peach Pit is a trending colour. I think it’s very summery and looks beautiful. It’s neutral as well as fun.
You just launched the first kiosk in Pune. What is the roadmap for 2024?
Pune was our first pitstop. We are now excited to embark on our offline journey and expand across the country. This really is a new chapter for SOEZI. We want to make the brand accessible to a fresh audience that is eager to experience our products in person. We'll be opening our kiosks in many more cities, so stay tuned!
What is your summer skincare regimen?
Drinking lots of water, not missing out on using sunscreen before stepping out and just staying overall hydrated, which is very good for the skin.
How would you reflect on your personal fashion style?
It’s very casual and comfortable. I love to be minimal whenever I am styling myself. I think I dress up so much for my profession that for my personal style I prefer to dress down.
Two activities your fitness regime would definitely include.
Right now it's cardio and weight training but I keep changing things around. I did Pilates for the longest time and before that I did Yoga.
Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar is streaming on Netflix