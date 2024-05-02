Sonakshi Sinha on becoming Fareedan for 'Heeramandi'

Sonakshi Sinha is receiving much appreciation for her role as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar where she plays the role of Fareedan. She reveals, “My role in Heeramandi (Fareedan) is who is out for revenge. It’s a beautiful character with many different layers and so well directed by Sanjay [ Leela Bhansali] Sir. As an actor, it’s truly a pleasure when a director sees you in a different light and portrays you in a way that nobody has seen you before. It’s something that I have never done before.”

Set against the backdrop of an opulent and grand country experiencing unrest and freedom struggle, Heeramandi is all about the courtesans of yesteryears and how they ruled as Queens, contributing not only to art and performance but also to culture, literature, politics, and society.

As Sonakshi chats with Indulge about her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and playing Fareedan we also engage in a freewheeling chat with her about her entrepreneurial journey with her brand SOEZI which she co-founded with Srishti Raai, which is reaching newer heights, come this summer. The actor-entrepreneur reveals the summer trends, her personal fashion style, and more.

Excerpts: