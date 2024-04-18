‘Women-centric’ tag should be done away with, says Aditi Rao Hydari, as she discusses lessons she has learned on her way to stardom

A

I’ve always wanted to be an actor, but I didn’t really grow up watching mainstream films. As a child, I used to dance, and then I was offered Sringaram, which was about dance, directed by a woman. It wasn’t a commercial film; instead, it went to festivals. At the time I was offered this film, my mom was very particular about finishing my education, and since this was an artsy film about dance, I was allowed to do it.

The first time I faced the camera, they got the shot in one take! Everybody was waiting to see if this girl could do it or not. I didn’t know they were nervous, but I was generally not nervous because I love the intimacy with the camera. For me, it didn’t matter that the film was in Tamil, although I don’t know the language. Today, I understand why I felt like that — because I grew up in a culturally mixed family, I am always very excited about different cultures, I feel very connected to them.

Also, I guess because I’ve done films in so many languages, people keep asking me, ‘What’s the difference?’ (doing films in two different languages). I tell them that it’s about the director and the story, regardless of the language you speak in. How does it matter? What’s important is I should be able to connect with you. You have to feel what I’m feeling; it’s not about the language; it’s about what I make you feel, be it in any language. I am South Indian, but I didn’t grow up speaking the languages very well. I am someone who will go to Spain and do a film there if an amazing director calls me. On that note, I’ve been dying to do a Bengali film!

Coming back to Tamil, from where I started my career, I always aspired to work in a Mani Ratnam film; I wanted to be a heroine in his film, and somewhere in my head, I knew that if I had to do a film with Mani Ratnam, I’d have to learn Tamil.

(PS: Aditi has done two films with Mani Ratnam — Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam).