Siddharth opens up about his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's recent engagement sent shockwaves through the film industry! The tight-lipped couple, who sparked dating rumours for years, finally confirmed their commitment with a surprise Instagram announcement. But amidst the wedding buzz, Siddharth cleared the air at an event.
Addressing the media frenzy surrounding their engagement, Siddharth said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”
The lovebirds haven't set a date yet, and Siddharth joked, “These questions about how long it took don't matter. It's either a yes or a no, pass or fail. Thankfully, I passed!” He playfully added, “The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide”
But love isn’t the only thing keeping Siddharth busy. Fans can look forward to seeing him in the highly anticipated Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, facing delays since 2019, has finally neared completion and is slated for a June release (exact date TBA).
Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari's career is also soaring. She'll be captivating audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiering on Netflix on May 1st. She also has projects like Gandhi Talks and Lioness in the pipeline.