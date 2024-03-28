Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth confirm engagement with adorable click

Rumours about actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s secret wedding in a temple in Telangana were afloat last night. The media reports suggested that the two have gotten married in a quiet ceremony on March 27 and are likely to make an official announcement the next morning.

Today, March 28, the couple put the rumours to rest and clarified that they are not married but engaged. They shared a photo on their respective media handles flaunting their engagement rings. For her post on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth confirm engagement