Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth confirm engagement with adorable click

Rumours about actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s secret wedding in a temple in Telangana were afloat last night. The media reports suggested that the two have gotten married in a quiet ceremony on March 27 and are likely to make an official announcement the next morning.
Today, March 28, the couple put the rumours to rest and clarified that they are not married but engaged. They shared a photo on their respective media handles flaunting their engagement rings. For her post on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."
Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra's manager, was amongst the first ones to comment on the click. She congratulated the couple and the likes of Vikram Prabhu, Manisha Koirala and Ayushmann Khurrana followed suit.
Reports about Aditi and Siddharth's marriage reached the rumour mills when the actress missed a special event of her upcoming streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course.
Her absence was acknowledged by Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening. He said, “Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening."
For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth started dating after sharing the screen in the 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, they kept their relationship away from the public eye until last year. Previously, Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra.
The actress did not officially confirm her marital status and only made a comment on the same when the duo parted ways in 2013. As for Siddharth, he was hitched to his childhood sweetheart named Meghna in 2003. They got divorced in 2007.