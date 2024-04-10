Even I get bored of my music sometimes: AR Rahman

It all started in 2011. The combination of maestro AR Rahman, director Imtiaz Ali, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and singer Mohit Chauhan gave us the angsty tunes of Rockstar. Then came, Tamasha (2015) and the quartet came up with a mix of zappy and soulful melodies. Eight years later, the A-Team is joining forces again for Amar Singh Chamkila, a musical telling of the life of ‘Punjab’s Elvis Presley’. Diljit Dosanjh is the titular Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra plays his wife Amarjot.

We speak to Imtiaz and Rahman about what sails their creative collaboration, finding the sound of Chamkila and why the latter finds ways to avoid singing.

Excerpts:

Imtiaz, is it easy to give feedback to AR Rahman?

Imtiaz Ali: The great thing about Rahman sir is that he puts you at ease. One time when I was unable to clearly articulate my issues with a certain song, he put me at ease saying, ‘Don’t worry. Just say it. Even if it is wrong, I will understand it.’ Now, I am not a musician, and I won’t sing in front of anybody but I can hum a tune to him because I know he won’t judge.

Rahman, is Imtiaz as free as he claims to be, can he actually tell you if a tune is not good?

A.R. Rahman: (laughs) I really want people to tell me if a composition is not working. I want to give the maker that freedom because he knows the film better than me. I never think, ‘Oh my God, you made me compose this and now it is being wasted.’ It can always serve as a template for some other song. Even I get bored of my own music sometimes, feedback makes me try to find something new.

Are the dynamics similar when it comes to the collaboration with Irshad Kamil (lyricist) and singer Mohit Chauhan? Are all four of you always on the same page?

IA: No, not necessarily. But when it comes to Rahman sir, the three of us respect him and value his opinion. We might not respect each other though (laughs). If I feel that a particular song or tune is not going with the film, then everybody understands, or if Rahman sir thinks something isn’t sounding right and even if I like the lyrics still, I will step back

ARR: In the end, I think it’s always about what’s best for the film.