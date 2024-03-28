Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in an intimate temple ceremony

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married. According to reports, the couple secretly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapur, Telangana.

The actress skipped the announcement of the release date of her upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sachin V Kumbhar, who was hosting the event, went on to reveal why she was missing. "We know why Aditi is not here. There’s a reason, it’s because she’s getting married today. So, let’s all congratulate her,” he said.

The duo is rumoured to have started dating on the sets while they were working together for Maha Samudram, a Telugu filmin 2021. Just like their wedding, the couple kept their relationship away from the public eye.

However, fans began catching on to their secret romance when the lovebirds were spotted together at actor Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony.

Earlier, for Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth had taken to Instagram to share an adorable post. “Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner,” he wrote. The caption, which was Siddharth’s sweet attempt at poetry concluded with a note of gratitude. “And thank you for showing us, it always, without fail, takes two,” it read. This was met with Aditi’s response which said, “You’re a poet and I didn’t know it!”