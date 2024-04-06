'Heeramandi' actor Manisha Koirala pens down a heartfelt note on her battle with cancer and reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Actress Manisha Koirala, who will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. She posted a series of pictures alongside a caption about her cancer recovery, her parents and her experience working for the series.

“I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer,” she wrote.

The actress, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, underwent treatments and recovered a few years back. In the note, she revealed that she was no longer chasing the best movies or city life. Instead, she prefers spending time with her ageing parents, tending to her gardens and fur babies and indulging in spiritual practices.