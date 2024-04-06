Raveena Tandon turns ‘swiftie’ for daughter Rasha Thadani; duo attends Taylor Swift concert in Singapore

Actress Raveena Tandon attended a Taylor Swift concert in Singapore in March with her daughter Rasha Thadani and now, she has shared fun glimpses from the outing on her Instagram handle. In the photos and videos shared online, Raveena can be seen dancing her heart out with Rasha who is a true blue ‘swiftie.’

Sharing the glimpses, Raveena wrote, “Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani.”