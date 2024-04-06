Raveena Tandon turns ‘swiftie’ for daughter Rasha Thadani; duo attends Taylor Swift concert in Singapore

Actress Raveena Tandon attended a Taylor Swift concert in Singapore in March with her daughter Rasha Thadani and now, she has shared fun glimpses from the outing on her Instagram handle. In the photos and videos shared online, Raveena can be seen dancing her heart out with Rasha who is a true blue ‘swiftie.’
Sharing the glimpses, Raveena wrote, “Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani.”
The actress actively shares photos with Rasha and celebrates her little girl’s achievements to the fullest. A month ago, Raveena shared a video capturing Rasha at her candid best with pictures from her childhood and wished her on her birthday.
“A love story for you my princess.. @rashathadani , a fairy tale where the good hearted always win, a life of laughter and happiness, where pure souls connect and there is love and light.. here and thereafter.. I wish for you , and your kind,compassionate heart , a life of joy and strength… a power and force to drive you through it all. Happy Birthday. Love mumma,” she wrote.
On the work front, Raveena recently starred in Patna Shuklla, a legal drama directed by Vivek Budakoti and Rajendra Tiwari. The film, streaming on Disney +Hotstar, also stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik and Jatin Goswami.
Talking about Taylor’s Singapore concert, it was a part of the Asian leg of The Eras Tour. The six-concert tour was attended by many Indian influencers, content creators and actors. As per media reports, close to 300,000 tickets were sold for the concerts and American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter also made a guest appearance.