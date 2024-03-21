Raveena Tandon on corporate race: Hasn't been kind to anyone, especially women

Raveena Tandon, who essays the role of a lawyer in the upcoming film Patna Shuklla, has said that corporate race isn’t kind to anyone, especially for women.

From managing household chores to running companies, the world has become more progressive. But, women still face challenges to prove they deserve more.

Raveena pointed out the same as she said, “For years, women had to walk the extra mile to prove her place in the world. My character Tanvi has too as well. Being the only female attorney in the court, she has to work extra hard compared to the men. Let's face it, the corporate race hasn't been kind to anyone, especially women and Patna Shuklla brings in that perspective in a mindful way.”

The actress added, “It was comparatively easy for me to get into that mind space and deal with struggles as Tanvi. All I had to do was tap into all the challenges I faced at work. I think these small elements make Patna Shuklla a raw and authentic portrayal of a woman's journey.”

The film takes the viewers on the journey of a fearless lawyer, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in an education scam. Soon she realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

While Vivek Budakoti has directed the movie, the film features Anushka Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and the late Satish Kaushik.

The courtroom drama, bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan Productions is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar.