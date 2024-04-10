'Heeramandi' trailer out now: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama unveils a world filled with love and betrayal

Manisha Koirala dazzles as Mallikajaan, the head of an elite house of courtesans in the district of Heeramandi. The trailer also sets the stage for the power struggle between Mallikajaan and Fareedan (played by Sonakshi Sinha).

Aditi Rao Hydari takes on the role of a revolutionary who participates in the freedom struggle and urges her fellow courtesans to do the same. On the other hand, Sharmin Segal’s character seems to be battling it out for love. The trailer also features glimpses of Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

The grand sets and shimmering costumes stay true to the director’s unmistakable flair for visual opulence. Unfolding across three minutes, the trailer promises a gripping tale of love, loss and the power struggle, all centred around the leading ladies.

The trailer was quick to receive appreciation from fans and celebrities alike. Actors including Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have taken to Instagram to share their excitement for the series.

Heeramandi is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.