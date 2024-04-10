Fardeen Khan gets emotional about his comeback with SLB’s ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay, known for his intricate and layered characters, seems to have found the perfect fit in Fardeen. The actor added, “For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am in, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, wisdom and you know you can you can really contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate, very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It’s daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm getting emotional now… I am extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here.”