Fardeen Khan gets emotional about his comeback with SLB’s ‘Heeramandi’

After a 14-year hiatus, Fardeen Khan is gracing the screen once again! The makers of his upcoming project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar recently shared his first look from the film and the actor also opened up about his experience at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, leaving fans ecstatic.
Fardeen couldn’t hold back his emotions while expressing his gratitude to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for offering him the ‘perfect role’ to mark his comeback. “Firstly, it's been a very long gap for me. It's been almost about 14 years, to say the least. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen,” he said.
Sanjay, known for his intricate and layered characters, seems to have found the perfect fit in Fardeen. The actor added, “For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am in, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, wisdom and you know you can you can really contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate, very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It’s daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm getting emotional now… I am extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here.”
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises a captivating journey. Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, the series delves into the lives of courtesans and their patrons within the dazzling district of Heeramandi.
The show boasts a powerhouse cast, including seasoned actors like Shekhar Suman, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha, alongside Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.
Mark your calendars! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to enthral audiences on Netflix starting May 1.