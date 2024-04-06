Fardeen Khan makes a comeback with ‘Heeramandi’

Since its announcement much has been talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest directorial, Heeramandi – the Diamond Bazaar. As the maker’s drop another surprise from the much awaited project, the audience gets to see actor Fardeen Khan make a come-back in the character of Wali Mohammed!
Though not much is revealed about his character except the first look, he is depicted in the grand way as most of Bhansali’s characters from period films. The makers dropped his look in a social media post and captioned it , “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities… Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!”
The actor comments, “Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens.”
The social media post is garnering much appreciation and curiosity among the audience to see Fardeen back on screen after a long hiatus and in a special avatar. Heeramandi explores the lives of courtesans and stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will start streaming from May 1 on Netflix.