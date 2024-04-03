Sonakshi Sinha in Anushka Khanna ensemble at Heeramandi preview

The ever resplendent and beautiful Sonakshi Sinha, recently created ripples in Sanjay Leela Bhansalo's upcoming debut series Heerama di's teaser of the captivating song Tilasmi Bahein, with everyone raving about her ethereal appearance in an exquisite Anushka Khanna creation.
The renowned designer has again created a stunning purple Bandhani handkerchief kurta paired with a gharara and matching Bandhani overlay for Sonakshi, which wore for the series' promotional event.
Wearing a kada and silver jhumkas (earrings), Sonakshi gave her look a touch of classic elegance. The silver accents gave her look an element of glitz while highlighting the outfit's richness. Sonakshi's beautiful features were further accentuated by her soft, flowing curls that gave a touch of romance to the look. Opting for a nude makeup palette, Sonakshi's cheeks had a faint complementing her perfect complexion. She finished her look with nude lipstick, well-applied mascara and eyeliner.
As the anticipation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to build, Sonakshi Sinha's stunning appearance offers glimpse into the opulent world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series is set to release in May and also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others.