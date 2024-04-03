Sonakshi Sinha in Anushka Khanna ensemble at Heeramandi preview

Wearing a kada and silver jhumkas (earrings), Sonakshi gave her look a touch of classic elegance. The silver accents gave her look an element of glitz while highlighting the outfit's richness. Sonakshi's beautiful features were further accentuated by her soft, flowing curls that gave a touch of romance to the look. Opting for a nude makeup palette, Sonakshi's cheeks had a faint complementing her perfect complexion. She finished her look with nude lipstick, well-applied mascara and eyeliner.