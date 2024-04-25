Manisha Koirala recalls ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ as Salman attends ‘Heeramandi’ premiere

Actress Manisha Koirala took a trip down memory lane and recalled her 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical after Bollywood star Salman Khan attended the premiere of her upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Manisha took to Instagram and re-shared a post from her fan club featuring a picture of herself and Salman from the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a photograph of the Dabangg actor from the premiere.