Celebs

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari steal the spotlight at 'Heeramandi' screening in Mumbai

For the event, Aditi looked radiant in a traditional Anarkali suit, while Siddharth was dapper in a classic bandhgala
In frame: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari
In frame: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari stole the spotlight at the Mumbai screening of Heeramandi on April 24. The glitzy event was a star-studded affair with big names like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Rashmika Mandanna making their presence felt.

In frame: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari's b'day wish for fiancé Siddharth: 'Endless laughter, happiness'

Even before confirming their engagement in a private ceremony, Siddharth and Aditi were the talk of the town. The duo made quite an impression at the star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. 

For the grand screening, Aditi looked radiant in a traditional Anarkali suit, while Siddharth was dapper in a classic bandhgala. A video from the event went viral, showing Aditi holding Siddharth's arm affectionately and encouraging him to pose with her.

The couple delighted fans by announcing their engagement on social media with a playful post that read, “He/She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D. (sic).”

In frame: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth says his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari was a private affair, not ‘secret’

Their love story began on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps with a ‘no comments’ approach, Aditi and Siddharth have recently been making joint public appearances. They made their engagement official with a ring exchange ceremony in March.

mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com