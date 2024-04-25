Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and others bring their fashion A-game to star-studded ‘Heeramandi’ premiere

The Heeramandi premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with celebrities turning up in their fashionable best to support director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the cast of the much-anticipated Netflix series.
Leading the fashion brigade was Alia Bhatt, who looked elegant in a white-cream sharara. Her choice of outfit seemed to be a nod to the white ensembles she sported during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. “It’s always a pleasure to support Sanjay sir,” Alia said, expressing her admiration for the filmmaker.
Ananya Panday added a splash of colour to the red carpet in a striking royal blue dress. The young actor dazzled as she posed for photographers at the event.
Aditi Rao Hydari, a part of the Heeramandi cast, was accompanied by her fiancé Siddharth, who looked dashing in a black bandhgala. The couple turned heads as they walked the red carpet together.
Salman Khan, who has previously collaborated with Bhansali in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi, opted for a more casual look. He wore graphic jeans adorned with Dragonball Z and other designs.
Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, and Rakul Preet Singh also graced the premiere, looking fabulous in their ethnic outfits.
Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle in the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises a captivating tale of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series explores the cultural intricacies of Heeramandi through the lives of courtesans and their patrons.
The lavish series boasts a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Based on a concept by Moin Beg, the series is both created and directed by Sanjay, who also serves as a producer.