It’s always stunning and chic when Aditi Rao Hydari wears a sari

In the realm of timeless elegance, few outfits rival the grace and allure of the traditional sari. For admirers of ethnic wear, seeing favourite actresses don these exquisite ensembles is nothing short of a delight.

Among these luminaries, the ethereal Aditi Rao Hydari stands as a beacon of style and inspiration. The actress has graced the internet with her radiant presence, adorning herself in the resplendent hues of tradition. Her choice of attire is not merely a fashion statement but a testament to her innate sense of grace and refinement.

With every drape and fold, she weaves a trajectory of elegance, captivating hearts and minds alike. In her latest look, we saw her in a gorgeous six yards of grace. This time, the actress chose a classic green embroidered silk sari from the fashion label Raw Mango.

The outfit featured gold peacock embellishments done using thread and taar work, and an intricate golden patti design at the borders. The actress teamed it with a matching silk blouse showcasing golden brocade embroidery, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length.