Why does Teja Sajja’s Telugu hit, Mirai, share its title with a popular Japanese anime?

The Japanese Mirai released back in 2018 and means 'future' in the Japanese language, which is not similar to what the Telugu movie stands for. The anime deals with magic as a little boy comes across a magical garden that allows time travel. He gets to see his mother as a young child and his little sister as a grown up woman as he re-evaluates certain relationships.

Teja Sajja's Mirai is rooted in mythology and religion. A fantasy action drama, Teja Sajja is a superhero named Vedha whose mission is to protect nine ancient texts from a dangerous villain. The plot of the movie, though somewhat futuristic, also references the time and reign of Emperor Ashoka.

The Telugu movie had collected a whopping Rs 28 crore in just two days after its release. While the story may lack depth, the VFX in the movie has greatly impressed.

Other cast members of the movie include, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Tanja Keller and others.