Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut with OG, to take on Pawan Kalyan in action drama

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his grand entry into Telugu cinema with Sujeeth’s much-anticipated action drama OG. The actor shared that he is thrilled about his debut, especially because it pits him against none other than superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Emraan Hashmi joins Pawan Kalyan in Sujeeth’s OG

“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film, as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. And what better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on screen,” Emraan said.

In OG, Emraan plays a ruthless crime boss who rises to power during the protagonist’s absence. The recently released teaser teases his menacing presence while building up to the big reveal of Pawan Kalyan’s character Ojas Gambheera, making his comeback after a decade.

Calling the experience ‘fantastic,’ Emraan added, “Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was an absolute delight. From my look and lines to the characterisation — I loved every bit of it and was truly excited to be a part of this project.”

The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music composed by Thaman S. The film, which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya of RRR fame, OG is slated for release in theatres on September 25. Monk Films (Suman Prasar Bage) and Vibrant Vista Entertainments (Praveen Peddi) have acquired the North India and Nepal theatrical rights, further expanding the film’s reach.

On the work front, Emraan was last seen in Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The action-thriller was based on the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and his mission to eliminate terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, in 2003. The film starred Emraan alongside Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.

The actor has an exciting lineup ahead, including G2, the sequel to the Telugu hit Goodachari (2018), directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role. He will also headline Awarapan 2, slated for release on April 3, 2026, a sequel to his 2007 cult action-drama Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri.

