Hayley Williams confirms Paramore is on break
“Do we ever know where we’re at?!” Hayley asked rhetorically.
“We always take huge breaks."
She added: "In order for us to metabolize s--- that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”
She said of her Paramore bandmates that there were no better musicians in the world than Zac Farro and Taylor York. She added that there were no better performers than the touring musicians affectionately known as the Parafour, describing it as "just magic."
She also explained that it was really important for her to strengthen other muscles and the parts of herself that she had deflated because she was scared people would notice her too much, referring to her solo endeavours.
The last time Paramore shared an album was in 2023. It was titled This Is Why. The band also shared Re: This Is Why, a new version of their 2023 album later.
The American rock band Paramore was formed in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2004. The band's lineup is made up of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, lead guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. However, the band has had a rocky start-stop career, with multiple changes on the way.
While its debut album, All We Know Is Falling, performed relatively well, it was its next album Riot!, released in 2007, which became a mainstream success thanks to the success of the singles Misery Business, Crushcrushcrush and That's What You Get.
On August 1, Hayley dropped a surprise set of 17 singles, which she had previously uploaded to a website before taking them down. She officially released the collection as an album titled Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party on August 28.
