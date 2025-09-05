Hayley Williams confirms Paramore is on break

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams confirms in an interview that her pop-band Paramore is on a break.

Paramore is on a break, lead singer Hayley Williams confirmed in new interview

“Do we ever know where we’re at?!” Hayley asked rhetorically.

​“We always take huge breaks."

She added: "In order for us to metabolize s--- that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”

She said of her Paramore bandmates that there were no better musicians in the world than Zac Farro and Taylor York. She added that there were no better performers than the touring musicians affectionately known as the Parafour, describing it as "just magic."

Hayley said that she felt a sense of vindication in knowing that nobody could discount Paramore, who are also affectionately called Parafour.

She also explained that it was really important for her to strengthen other muscles and the parts of herself that she had deflated because she was scared people would notice her too much, referring to her solo endeavours.

The last time Paramore shared an album was in 2023. It was titled This Is Why. The band also shared Re: This Is Why, a new version of their 2023 album later.