Vikram Goyal’s Bagh: Recasting Mughal garden geometry in living metal at Homo Faber 2026

“Bagh began with my longstanding interest in gardens and landscapes and especially in the relationship between nature, architecture and space that you find in historic Indian gardens,” says Vikram, who is often drawn to something quite simple, and then spends time distilling what it is about that reference that interests him. “With Bagh, I wanted to take some of those organic forms and explore them through a material that has almost the opposite quality: metal, which is solid and permanent.”

So what is it about Mughal gardens that continues to fascinate him? “There is something very evocative about the way Mughal gardens balance structure with nature. The relationship between order and organic growth has always fascinated me. There is a clear geometry and sense of order, but within that you have water, plants, light and growth, all of which are constantly changing,” he says.