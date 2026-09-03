FOUNDRY by Countrymade: How memory, metal and Indian craft forge a new language of menswear workwear

What happens when memory meets metal, and workwear gets put through the furnace? For Countrymade founder Sushant Abrol, the answer is FOUNDRY, an Autumn/Winter 2026 collection that turns heat, pressure, erosion and fusion into a new language for menswear. Built around the idea of nostalgic utility, the collection takes familiar chore jackets, bombers, truckers and work shirts and gives them a harder, more tactile edge through boiled wool, eroded denim, fused textiles and handworked surfaces. Barmer appliqué, ikat and kantha add an unmistakably Indian layer, while every scar, stitch and imperfection becomes part of the story. This is workwear with memory.

From Memory to Metal: The Making of FOUNDRY

Sushant Abrol gives us a closer look at the ideas and craftsmanship that shape FOUNDRY.