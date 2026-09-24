Artist Kanchan Chander's foray into abstract art

After five decades of working with drawing, printmaking, painting and mixed media, artist Kanchan Chander is now turning to abstraction, exploring architectural forms, geometry and space while retaining the figurative elements that have long shaped her work.

Explore the works of Kanchan Chander at this exhibition in Delhi

Her retrospective, ‘The Grammar of the Self: Kanchan Chander – Prints and Drawings’, brings together works from across her career. Curated by Kishore Singh, the show will remain on display until October 31, at Delhi’s Gallery Ragini.

Singh, who has known Chander as an artist for around three decades, says he has long been drawn to her printmaking and drawing. For him, putting together a retrospective spanning nearly 50 years meant selecting and editing works, placing them into categories and looking at how they speak to one another. “It was quite a formidable task. Also, a hugely enjoyable task, and for me, a learning exercise because I was able to explore so many of her older works in great depth,” he adds.